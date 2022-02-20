Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading Up 5.2%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) was up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 12,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 266,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KDNY shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $588.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

In related news, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,607,130 shares of company stock valued at $25,692,261 over the last 90 days. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

