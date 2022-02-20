ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.62

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 60044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRAY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $604.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

