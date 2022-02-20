Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $159.56

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $159.56 and last traded at $159.56, with a volume of 18762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,158 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

