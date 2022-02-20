Morgan Stanley Trims AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Target Price to $100.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Shares of APP opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion and a PE ratio of 911.13.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $4,025,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,620,662 shares of company stock worth $694,062,400 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,882,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,005,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,066,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

