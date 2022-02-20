Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.77 and last traded at $89.75. Approximately 916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 67,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.46.
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.52.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $814.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 EPS for the current year.
About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.
