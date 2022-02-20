Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.77 and last traded at $89.75. Approximately 916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 67,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.52.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $814.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after buying an additional 241,232 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,430,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,120 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 146,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,584,000 after acquiring an additional 69,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 47,790 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

