The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Community Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCFC opened at $40.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.94. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.