Short Interest in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Decreases By 17.3%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 6,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,932,000 after buying an additional 657,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after buying an additional 761,973 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after buying an additional 750,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.