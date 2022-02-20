Martin P. Sutter Sells 2,000 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total value of $607,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $298.38 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.72.
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
About Abiomed
ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.
