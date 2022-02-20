Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells $550,000.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $594,500.00.

Shares of AMKR opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.