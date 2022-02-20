Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 36.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in AMERCO by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in AMERCO by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 36.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 7.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of UHAL opened at $587.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $659.04 and its 200 day moving average is $679.24. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $523.94 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.