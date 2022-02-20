Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,035,000 after purchasing an additional 645,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 355,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 677,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 731,027 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AVIR opened at $5.92 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66.
AVIR has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
