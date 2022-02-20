Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.76.

