GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $123,000 Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 58,718 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,303,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,010,000 after acquiring an additional 328,929 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,770,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,996,000 after acquiring an additional 146,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 34,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

CFFN opened at $11.14 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 58.62%.

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $55,243 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

