GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 57,473 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,473 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIV. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

NYSE AIV opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

