GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $144,000 in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,785,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,740,000 after buying an additional 40,263 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 357,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 297,019 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

KRMD opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $140.81 million, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

