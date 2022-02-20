GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 18,206 Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Revlon by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Revlon by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Revlon by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:REV opened at $10.24 on Friday. Revlon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

