GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $170,000 Position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of ICLK stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.77 million, a P/E ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 0.52. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

