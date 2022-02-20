GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 5,293 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORC. JMP Securities began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $672.57 million, a PE ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -825.00%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

