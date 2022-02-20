GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $200,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 83,605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $97.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In other news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

