HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 15,471 Shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,471 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRSR. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 508,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 151,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRSR stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

