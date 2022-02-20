Netha N. Johnson Purchases 1,060 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ALB stock opened at $190.76 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.76.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
