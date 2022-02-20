Netha N. Johnson Purchases 1,060 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ALB stock opened at $190.76 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Albemarle by 11.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.76.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

