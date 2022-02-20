Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells 7,430 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $5,610,466.87.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,310,027.85.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $2,328,534.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,263.75.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.
NASDAQ:THRY opened at $29.34 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $996.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of -0.03.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
