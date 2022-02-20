Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $294,279.96 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $294,279.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of DK opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,722 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,205,000 after purchasing an additional 150,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 159,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

