Janet Swartz Acquires 5,628 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Janet Swartz acquired 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $43.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.35. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,466,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,839,000 after purchasing an additional 144,252 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,106,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

