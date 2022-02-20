Truist Financial Lowers DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $230.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DASH. DA Davidson raised their price objective on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.11.

DASH stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $91.96 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average is $173.59.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $11,178,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,438 shares of company stock valued at $90,412,582 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

