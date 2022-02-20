Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $400.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $407.43.
CRL opened at $293.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $259.02 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Future Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.