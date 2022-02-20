Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $400.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $407.43.

CRL opened at $293.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $259.02 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Future Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

