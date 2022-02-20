Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 21,642 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in ScanSource by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

SCSC stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $784.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.