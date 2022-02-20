Citigroup Inc. Acquires 21,777 Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) by 730.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Meta Materials were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Meta Materials by 1,047.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 196,734 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $296,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $32,978,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $269,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

In other Meta Materials news, Director Steen Karsbo acquired 18,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.74 per share, for a total transaction of 68,505.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total transaction of 128,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,851 shares of company stock worth $1,397,071 over the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMAT stock opened at 1.72 on Friday. Meta Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of 1.38 and a 1 year high of 21.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 2.20 and its 200-day moving average is 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.