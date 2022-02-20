Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.48.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 240.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Continental Resources by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 97,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

