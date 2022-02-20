CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Barclays

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.04.

NYSE:CF opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,810. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

