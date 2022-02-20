Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Hold

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCEP. ING Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($69.32) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

CCEP opened at $55.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

