Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Europe

Stock analysts at Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $114.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $120.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 49.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 711,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after buying an additional 235,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 472,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 273,298 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

