$1.64 EPS Expected for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.82. Liberty Broadband posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $10.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liberty Broadband.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $148.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $136.56 and a twelve month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

