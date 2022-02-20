Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 99,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,696,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after purchasing an additional 433,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,227.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,069 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,387,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,387,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

