Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 99,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,696,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.
A number of research firms have weighed in on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.
About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.