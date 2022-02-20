Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.79

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.79 and last traded at $67.10, with a volume of 17394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average is $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,475 shares of company stock valued at $54,153,378. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 125.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 31,159 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth $1,219,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $1,290,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.