DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) were up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 4,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 296,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a current ratio of 26.79.
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DICE)
DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
