DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) were up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 4,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 296,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a current ratio of 26.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

