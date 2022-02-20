Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 189,600 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 189,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 263.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $338,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

