nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Amundi purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in nLIGHT by 24.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $192,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,427 shares of company stock valued at $609,337. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672.43 million, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LASR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

