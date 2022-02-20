Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 57.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after buying an additional 803,845 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,990,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,349.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 580,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,044,000 after acquiring an additional 540,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.