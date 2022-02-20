salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $477,158.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $488,405.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total transaction of $503,424.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $501,952.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $522,100.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $526,746.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total transaction of $501,147.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total transaction of $496,156.00.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $525,366.00.
Shares of CRM stock opened at $196.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $195.79 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07.
Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
