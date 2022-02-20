Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Sells $354,368.90 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $354,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research cut Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

