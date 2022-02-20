Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZEN. Bank of America cut Zendesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, cut their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.30.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $115.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $159.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.25.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $494,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,903 shares of company stock worth $17,541,837 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.