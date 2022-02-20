Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

WLKP stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 97.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

