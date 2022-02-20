US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s current price.

USFD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,983,000 after acquiring an additional 647,430 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 148,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,960,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in US Foods by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

