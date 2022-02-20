Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $4.74 Million in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 996,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.15 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

