Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $4.81 Million in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 152,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 50,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 28.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,096,000 after purchasing an additional 242,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLAY has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

RLAY stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

