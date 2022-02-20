Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RILY. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,027.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 961,660 shares of company stock worth $8,060,124. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY opened at $64.69 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $91.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average is $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

