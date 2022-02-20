Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 152,100 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 546.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 577,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 194,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 121.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 121,395 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 365.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,716 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE PSTL opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $238.61 million, a PE ratio of 158.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

