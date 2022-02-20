RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,384 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

NYSE RPT opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.