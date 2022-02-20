Insider Selling: NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) COO Sells 68,493 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 87,126 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NMI by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after acquiring an additional 388,316 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in NMI by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.